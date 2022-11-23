Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

178,075 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

EX Luxury V6

2013 Kia Sorento

EX Luxury V6

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9359113
  Stock #: BP1976
  VIN: 5XYKWDA26DG378452

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 178,075 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sorento EX $13,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 CYL, VIN#:5XYKWDA26DG378452
178,075 Km, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD, 7 Passenger, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX, USB & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

