2013 Kia Sorento

157,273 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX Heated Seats! Bluetooth! Parking Assist!

2013 Kia Sorento

LX Heated Seats! Bluetooth! Parking Assist!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876149
  • Stock #: BT2061
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA63DG319090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA Sorento LX $10,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 5XYKTCA63DG319090 157,273 Km, AWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Heated Front Seats, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, USB & AUX, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

