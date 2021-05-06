Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Sportage

178,821 KM

Details Description

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

SL w/AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sportage

SL w/AWD

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

178,821KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7126162
  • Stock #: 14213C
  • VIN: KNDPCCA64D7388101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14213C
  • Mileage 178,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2002 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2013 Kia Sportage SL...
 178,821 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 328xi
 58,267 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 37,320 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory