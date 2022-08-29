Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Sportage

156,931 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

LX- AWD, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sportage

LX- AWD, Bluetooth

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9157726
  2. 9157726
  3. 9157726
  4. 9157726
  5. 9157726
  6. 9157726
  7. 9157726
  8. 9157726
  9. 9157726
  10. 9157726
  11. 9157726
  12. 9157726
  13. 9157726
  14. 9157726
  15. 9157726
  16. 9157726
  17. 9157726
  18. 9157726
  19. 9157726
  20. 9157726
  21. 9157726
  22. 9157726
  23. 9157726
  24. 9157726
  25. 9157726
  26. 9157726
  27. 9157726
  28. 9157726
  29. 9157726
Contact Seller

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

156,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9157726
  • Stock #: 99736B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,931 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sportage delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade. One Owner*This Kia Sportage Features the Following Options *Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel, SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (3) free trial months, Side impact air bags, Roof-mounted antenna, Roof rails, Roll over protection, Remote keyless entry w/panic, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Rear parking sonar.*Stop By Today*You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2017 RAM 2500 Limite...
 234,111 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla
91,864 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 Larami...
 279,099 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory