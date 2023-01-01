$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AWD
Location
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
- Listing ID: 10067031
- Stock #: RF1641
- VIN: JTHCF5C23D5062909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,907 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Lexus IS 250 comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C
