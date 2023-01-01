2013 Lexus IS 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 9 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067031

10067031 Stock #: RF1641

RF1641 VIN: JTHCF5C23D5062909

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1641

Mileage 172,907 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.