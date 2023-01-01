$24,909+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,909
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Lexus RX 350
F-Sport - AWD - HUD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
166,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524729
- Stock #: 167682
- VIN: 2T2BK1BAXDC167682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
F Sport Shift Lever
F Sport Scuff Plates
F Sport Aluminum Pedal Set
F Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters
F Sport Exterior Badges
Perforated Leather-Seat Surfaces
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Moonroof
10 Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio and Display Controls
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
HID Headlamps with Dynamic Auto-Levelling
LED Taillamps
Headlamp Washers
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Power Folding Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Side View Mirrors
19" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Navigation
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
270hp/ 248lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2