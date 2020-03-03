Menu
2013 Lincoln MKX

2013 Lincoln MKX

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,101KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798716
  • Stock #: FT999
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXDBL38846
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2013 Lincoln MKX! Beautiful SUV inside and out! Only has 66,000 km and is in excellent condition. Loaded up with tonnes of features such as heated/cooled power leather seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, power lift gate, back up camera, power rear folding seats,dual climate control, power telescopic steering wheel, and much more! Tires are in good shape as well! Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • (2) coat hooks
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Ambient Lighting
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • 2nd row rearward privacy glass
Power Options
  • Pwr Liftgate
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Rear child safety door locks
  • 2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system
  • Driver & passenger Belt-Minder
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Security
  • SecuriLock Encryption Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • accessory delay
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Driver & Front Passenger Side Impact Airbags
  • 2-speed rear wiper w/washer
  • Front/rear passenger assist handles
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Independent front/rear suspension
  • Perimeter anti-theft alarm
  • P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
  • Black rear spoiler
  • Rear cargo lamp
  • 17" spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Liftgate spoiler mounted stop lamp
  • Bright beltline moulding
  • Chrome Lincoln split wing grille
  • Bi-colour tail lamps w/redundant LED lamp
  • Speed-sensitive intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers w/washer
  • Illuminated front scuff plates
  • Carbon fiber weave aluminum instrument panel & door appliques
  • 2nd row dome/map lights
  • Cargo hooks w/cargo net
  • Height adjustable safety belts
  • 1st row solar tinted side glass & acoustic windshield
  • Black lower door cladding w/chrome accent strip
  • Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) -inc: particulate air filter
  • Damped glove box w/light
  • (6) cup/bottle holders
  • (4) aux pwr points
  • Front/rear door panels w/map pockets
  • Colour-keyed visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Driver & passenger front seatback map pockets
  • Cargo management system below load floor
  • Safety Canopy -inc: front seat & 2nd row outboard side curtain airbags
  • 3.39 Axle Ratio
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Easy Fuel capless refueling
  • Adaptive HID headlamps w/automatic on/off
  • Reversible cargo floor mat
  • Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open, window disable
  • 1st row floor console -inc: deep bin, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, tray
  • Warning messages -inc: system check, fuel level, fuel level warnings, odometer, trip odometer, fuel economy, tachometer
  • Maintenance-free 72-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Dual exhaust system w/oval rolled edge chrome tips
  • 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT engine
  • Soft acoustic engine cover
  • 175-amp alternator w/Smart Charge
  • Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, energy-management retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
  • AdvanceTrac -inc: traction control, roll stability control (RSC)

