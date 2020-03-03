2013 Lincoln MKX

- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- remote start
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- (2) coat hooks
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Illuminated Entry
- Ambient Lighting
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- 2nd row rearward privacy glass
- Power Options
-
- Pwr Liftgate
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety door locks
- 2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system
- Driver & passenger Belt-Minder
- Trim
-
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Security
-
- SecuriLock Encryption Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- accessory delay
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Driver & Front Passenger Side Impact Airbags
- 2-speed rear wiper w/washer
- Front/rear passenger assist handles
- SOS post crash alert system
- Independent front/rear suspension
- Perimeter anti-theft alarm
- P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
- Black rear spoiler
- Rear cargo lamp
- 17" spare tire w/steel wheel
- Liftgate spoiler mounted stop lamp
- Bright beltline moulding
- Chrome Lincoln split wing grille
- Bi-colour tail lamps w/redundant LED lamp
- Speed-sensitive intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers w/washer
- Illuminated front scuff plates
- Carbon fiber weave aluminum instrument panel & door appliques
- 2nd row dome/map lights
- Cargo hooks w/cargo net
- Height adjustable safety belts
- 1st row solar tinted side glass & acoustic windshield
- Black lower door cladding w/chrome accent strip
- Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) -inc: particulate air filter
- Damped glove box w/light
- (6) cup/bottle holders
- (4) aux pwr points
- Front/rear door panels w/map pockets
- Colour-keyed visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Driver & passenger front seatback map pockets
- Cargo management system below load floor
- Safety Canopy -inc: front seat & 2nd row outboard side curtain airbags
- 3.39 Axle Ratio
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- Easy Fuel capless refueling
- Adaptive HID headlamps w/automatic on/off
- Reversible cargo floor mat
- Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights
- Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open, window disable
- 1st row floor console -inc: deep bin, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, tray
- Warning messages -inc: system check, fuel level, fuel level warnings, odometer, trip odometer, fuel economy, tachometer
- Maintenance-free 72-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
- Dual exhaust system w/oval rolled edge chrome tips
- 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT engine
- Soft acoustic engine cover
- 175-amp alternator w/Smart Charge
- Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, energy-management retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
- AdvanceTrac -inc: traction control, roll stability control (RSC)
