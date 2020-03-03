2013 Lincoln MKX

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience remote start

Universal Garage Door Opener

(2) coat hooks Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Illuminated Entry

Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster

2nd row rearward privacy glass Power Options Pwr Liftgate

Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Rear child safety door locks

2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system

Driver & passenger Belt-Minder Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Security SecuriLock Encryption Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

accessory delay

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Driver & Front Passenger Side Impact Airbags

2-speed rear wiper w/washer

Front/rear passenger assist handles

SOS post crash alert system

Independent front/rear suspension

Perimeter anti-theft alarm

P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires

Black rear spoiler

Rear cargo lamp

17" spare tire w/steel wheel

Liftgate spoiler mounted stop lamp

Bright beltline moulding

Chrome Lincoln split wing grille

Bi-colour tail lamps w/redundant LED lamp

Speed-sensitive intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers w/washer

Illuminated front scuff plates

Carbon fiber weave aluminum instrument panel & door appliques

2nd row dome/map lights

Cargo hooks w/cargo net

Height adjustable safety belts

1st row solar tinted side glass & acoustic windshield

Black lower door cladding w/chrome accent strip

Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) -inc: particulate air filter

Damped glove box w/light

(6) cup/bottle holders

(4) aux pwr points

Front/rear door panels w/map pockets

Colour-keyed visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Driver & passenger front seatback map pockets

Cargo management system below load floor

Safety Canopy -inc: front seat & 2nd row outboard side curtain airbags

3.39 Axle Ratio

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Easy Fuel capless refueling

Adaptive HID headlamps w/automatic on/off

Reversible cargo floor mat

Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights

Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open, window disable

1st row floor console -inc: deep bin, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, tray

Warning messages -inc: system check, fuel level, fuel level warnings, odometer, trip odometer, fuel economy, tachometer

Maintenance-free 72-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Dual exhaust system w/oval rolled edge chrome tips

3.7L V6 Ti-VCT engine

Soft acoustic engine cover

175-amp alternator w/Smart Charge

Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, energy-management retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing

AdvanceTrac -inc: traction control, roll stability control (RSC)

