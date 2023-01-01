Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

142,717 KM

Details Description Features

$22,342

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,342

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10060938
  2. 10060938
  3. 10060938
  4. 10060938
  5. 10060938
  6. 10060938
  7. 10060938
  8. 10060938
  9. 10060938
  10. 10060938
  11. 10060938
  12. 10060938
  13. 10060938
  14. 10060938
  15. 10060938
  16. 10060938
  17. 10060938
  18. 10060938
  19. 10060938
  20. 10060938
  21. 10060938
  22. 10060938
Contact Seller

$22,342

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10060938
  • Stock #: 672753
  • VIN: WDDHF8BB3DA672753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 672753
  • Mileage 142,717 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

E 300 4MATIC Premium Package:

Rear View Camera
PARKTRONIC with Parking Guidance
Heated Steering Wheel
Media Interface
COMAND APS with HDD Navigation
Rear Window Shade
EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer


Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Headlamp Washers
Power Folding Mirrors
Chrome Grille
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
248hp/ 251lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 142,717 KM
$22,342 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 94,185 KM
$27,659 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 48,058 KM
$19,611 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory