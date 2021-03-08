Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

110,161 KM

Details Description Features

$21,377

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,377

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4-MATIC AWD - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4-MATIC AWD - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6657527
  2. 6657527
  3. 6657527
  4. 6657527
  5. 6657527
Contact Seller

$21,377

+ taxes & licensing

110,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6657527
  • Stock #: 959370
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB7DF959370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 959370
  • Mileage 110,161 KM

Vehicle Description

20" ALLOY WHEELS - PANORAMIC MOONROOF - NEW TIRES



- ONLY 110,000 KM -



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

20" Alloy Wheels w/ Brand New Tires

Parking Sensors

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Power Hatch

Power Seats

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy glass

Fog Lights

Home Link Garage Opener

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 110,161 KM
$21,377 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 91,222 KM
$21,288 + tax & lic
2012 Lincoln Navigat...
 172,877 KM
$20,368 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory