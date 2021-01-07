Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

69,540 KM

Details Description Features

$14,793

+ tax & licensing
$14,793

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Cooper S S - TURBOCHARGED - LEATHER INTERIOR

2013 MINI Cooper

Cooper S S - TURBOCHARGED - LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,793

+ taxes & licensing

69,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597171
  • Stock #: 479789
  • VIN: WMWSV3C51DT479789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,540 KM

Vehicle Description

MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - EXTREMELY LOW KM



- ONLY 69,540 KM -



FEATURES INCLUDE:



Leather Seats & Steering Wheel

Heated Front Seats

Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling & Audio Streaming

Auxiliary & USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push to Start

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Fog Lights

Turbocharger

16" Alloy Wheels

Traction & Stability Control

Front Wheel Drive

1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Manual Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

