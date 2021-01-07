2013 MINI Cooper

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - EXTREMELY LOW KM
- ONLY 69,540 KM -
FEATURES INCLUDE:
Leather Seats & Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Auxiliary & USB Input
CD Player
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push to Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Fog Lights
Turbocharger
16" Alloy Wheels
Traction & Stability Control
Front Wheel Drive
1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manual Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1