2013 Nissan Pathfinder

276,563 KM

$9,995
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

276,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8DC630917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD $8,995 Plus Tax
3.5L, 6 CYL VIN# 5N1AR2MM8DC630917
276,563 Km, AWD, Leather heated Seats, Heated steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
CVT

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

