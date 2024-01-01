$13,485+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO - 360 CAM - LOW KMS
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO - 360 CAM - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$13,485
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,852KM
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW117853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Amethyst
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 117853
- Mileage 158,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Power-Sliding Glass Moonroof
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Controls
5" Colour Touch-Screen Monitor
8-Speaker Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System w/ Nd Richbass Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Connection Port
12V Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Driver's One-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control (ACC)
Exterior Features:
Nissan Intelligent Key Keyless Entry & Ignition System
Automatic On/Off Halogen Headlights
Fog Lights
Body-Colour Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Pre-Wiring
Chrome Grille, Bumpers & Rear Spoiler
Chrome Door Handles
Roof Rails
UV-Reducing Solar Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
18" 5-Split-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Nissan Navigation System w/ NavTraffic
Around View Monitor (360-Degree Camera)
Cruise Control
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission w/ Sport Mode
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Nissan Rogue