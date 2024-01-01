Menu
Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)


Power-Sliding Glass Moonroof
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
6-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Controls
5 Colour Touch-Screen Monitor
8-Speaker Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System w/ Nd Richbass Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Connection Port
12V Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Drivers One-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control (ACC)


Exterior Features:

Nissan Intelligent Key Keyless Entry & Ignition System
Automatic On/Off Halogen Headlights
Fog Lights
Body-Colour Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Pre-Wiring
Chrome Grille, Bumpers & Rear Spoiler
Chrome Door Handles
Roof Rails
UV-Reducing Solar Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
18 5-Split-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Nissan Navigation System w/ NavTraffic
Around View Monitor (360-Degree Camera)
Cruise Control
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission w/ Sport Mode

2013 Nissan Rogue

158,852 KM

Details Description Features

$13,485

+ tax & licensing
Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11521788
  2. 11521788
$13,485

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,852KM
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW117853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Amethyst
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 117853
  • Mileage 158,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)


Power-Sliding Glass Moonroof
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Controls
5" Colour Touch-Screen Monitor
8-Speaker Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System w/ Nd Richbass Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Connection Port
12V Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Driver's One-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control (ACC)


Exterior Features:

Nissan Intelligent Key Keyless Entry & Ignition System
Automatic On/Off Halogen Headlights
Fog Lights
Body-Colour Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Pre-Wiring
Chrome Grille, Bumpers & Rear Spoiler
Chrome Door Handles
Roof Rails
UV-Reducing Solar Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
18" 5-Split-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Nissan Navigation System w/ NavTraffic
Around View Monitor (360-Degree Camera)
Cruise Control
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission w/ Sport Mode

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

