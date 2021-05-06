Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

127,700 KM

Details Description Features

$12,879

+ tax & licensing
$12,879

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - LOW KM

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$12,879

+ taxes & licensing

127,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7125493
  Stock #: 148930
  VIN: JN8AS5MV3DW148930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 148930
  • Mileage 127,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE



AWD

Moonroof

Bluetooth Calling

Auxiliary Input

16" Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Privacy Glass

Parking Sensors

Fog Lights

Traction & Stability Control

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

