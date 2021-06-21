Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

100,969 KM

Details Description Features

$14,285

+ tax & licensing
$14,285

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,285

+ taxes & licensing

100,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7339988
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV2DW144609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,969 KM

Vehicle Description

MOONROOF



AWD

Navigation System

Moonroof

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Input

Satellite Radio

16" Alloy Wheels

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Fog Lights

Privacy Glass

Automatic Climate Control

Cruise Control

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

