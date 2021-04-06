Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

89,553 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

1.8 S BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL , A/C, AUX & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

89,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BP1229
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL720703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,553 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Sentra S $8,995 + Tax
1.8L 4 CYL VIN# 3N1AB7AP7DL720703

89k, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air,AUX & Much more
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon S7M0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!....

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

