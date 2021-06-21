Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

118,989 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7386137
  2. 7386137
  3. 7386137
  4. 7386137
  5. 7386137
  6. 7386137
  7. 7386137
  8. 7386137
  9. 7386137
  10. 7386137
  11. 7386137
  12. 7386137
  13. 7386137
  14. 7386137
  15. 7386137
  16. 7386137
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386137
  • Stock #: BP1313
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL711561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1313
  • Mileage 118,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Sentra SV $9,995 Plus Tax
1.8 L 4 CYL VIN# 3N1AB7AP1DL711561
118,989 Km, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, CD,AUX & Much more.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2013 Nissan Sentra 1...
 118,989 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger XL
 137,249 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 Lari...
 180,648 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory