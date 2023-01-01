Menu
2013 Porsche Cayenne

130,790 KM

Details Description Features

$32,892

+ tax & licensing
$32,892

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

- AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION

2013 Porsche Cayenne

- AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$32,892

+ taxes & licensing

130,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10176672
  • Stock #: A10460
  • VIN: WP1AA2A25DLA10460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A10460
  • Mileage 130,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package:

Driver Memory Package
Moonroof
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation Module
Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Heated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors


Bose Audio Package:

Bose Surround Sound System
6-Disc Changer
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver


Leather Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails
Headlamp Washers
20" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Off Road/ Sport Optional Drive Modes
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 295lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

