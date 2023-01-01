$23,500+ tax & licensing
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2013 RAM 1500
SPORT
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
216,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10469469
- Stock #: T32919A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,523 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof
Sport Performance Hood
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Front/rear rubber floor mats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
3.92 Axle Ratio
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
BRIGHT WHITE
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
32-gallon fuel tank
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated steering wheel 6-way pwr passenger seat
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet...
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
