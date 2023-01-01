Menu
2013 RAM 1500

216,523 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

216,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10469469
  • Stock #: T32919A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,523 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Front/rear rubber floor mats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
3.92 Axle Ratio
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
BRIGHT WHITE
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
32-gallon fuel tank
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated steering wheel 6-way pwr passenger seat
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet...
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

