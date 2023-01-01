2013 RAM 1500

$23,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 216,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Pwr sunroof Sport Performance Hood Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Front/rear rubber floor mats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics 3.92 Axle Ratio Remote CD player Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control BRIGHT WHITE P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start 32-gallon fuel tank Requires Subscription 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated steering wheel 6-way pwr passenger seat UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet... CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans

