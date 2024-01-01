$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,179KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LTXDS570875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 200,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.55 Axle Ratio
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Molding
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Front/rear rubber floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
BRIGHT WHITE
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
32-gallon fuel tank
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
25G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: (2) weatherproof lockable drainable illuminated storage bins that run the length of the bed built-into-the-bed cargo rail system w/(4) sliding adjustable cleats removable adjustable divider that converts to a ...
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/turn signals & courtesy lamps ash tray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone illuminated visor vanity mir...
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar floor-mounted auto shift lever full length center console ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet remote USB charging port urethane shift knob 60/40 spli...
