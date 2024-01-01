$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
299,647KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT2DS508977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 299,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
