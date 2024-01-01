Menu
2013 RAM 1500

299,647 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn

11930054

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,647KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT2DS508977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 299,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

2013 RAM 1500