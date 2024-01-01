$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7NT5DS689818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,585 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
ParkSense rear parking assist system
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Window Defroster
Monotone Paint
Pwr sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Remote CD player
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Maximum Steel Metallic
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
32-gallon fuel tank
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory integrated turn signals courtesy lamps
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats full length center console urethane shift knob
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) media hub w/SD/USB & aux input j...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2022 RAM 1500 Longhorn 99,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 2.5L 21,342 KM $46,000 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX 117,993 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2013 RAM 1500