2013 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
204,812KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT5DS704752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
3.92 Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Monotone Paint
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
Maximum Steel Metallic
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
Requires Subscription
25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans anti-spin differential rear axle front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate accent fender flares black door handles body-color grille pain...
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: dual rear exhaust w/bright tips electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: monotone paint body-color fender flares bright front/rear bumpers
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: (2) weatherproof lockable drainable illuminated storage bins that run the length of the bed built-into-the-bed cargo rail system w/(4) sliding adjustable cleats removable adjustable divider that converts to a ...
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: integrated turn signals courtesy lamps
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
