1500 Laramie***

2013 RAM 1500

240,221 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

13486247

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7JT3DS691279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,221 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Laramie***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Lower Two-Tone Paint

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster
Maximum Steel Metallic
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
CHROME FOLD-AWAY PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: full length floor console floor-mounted auto shift lever

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2013 RAM 1500