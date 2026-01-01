$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7JT3DS691279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,221 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Laramie***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Remote CD player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster
Maximum Steel Metallic
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
CHROME FOLD-AWAY PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: full length floor console floor-mounted auto shift lever
