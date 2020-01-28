2013 RAM 1500

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Rear dome lamp
- Powertrain
-
- Four-Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
- 12V aux pwr outlet
- Safety
-
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- Dual note horn
- Front seat belt height adjusters
- Driver/front passenger side airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- 17" steel spare wheel
- Exterior
-
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tire carrier winch
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- (6) SPEAKERS
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Trim
-
- Base Door Trim Panel
- Black grille
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Security
-
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- Assist handles
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Black vinyl floor covering
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
- Floor tunnel insulation
- 7-Pin Wiring Harness
- MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
- Black rear bumper
- Black instrument panel bezel
- Locking Tailgate
- Black front bumper
- Front Bumper Sight Shields
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
- Rear under seat storage compartment
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Front wheel spats
- Rear wheel spats
- Folding rear bench seat
- Gray upper front fascia
- HD front shock absorbers
- HD rear shock absorbers
- Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
- Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
- Front armrest w/cupholders
- Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input
- Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre
- 6' 4" cargo box
- 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
