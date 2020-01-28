Menu
2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,759KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4604370
  • Stock #: P01876
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FPXDS501876
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Trim
  • Base Door Trim Panel
  • Black grille
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Assist handles
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Black vinyl floor covering
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Black rear bumper
  • Black instrument panel bezel
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Black front bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Folding rear bench seat
  • Gray upper front fascia
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input
  • Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre
  • 6' 4" cargo box
  • 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

