2013 RAM 1500

Comfort Air Conditioning

Rear dome lamp Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

CARGO LAMP

Variable intermittent windshield wipers Safety Full-Size Spare Tire

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual note horn

Front seat belt height adjusters

Driver/front passenger side airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

17" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS

Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay Trim Bright grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Windows Tinted windshield glass

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Assist handles

Front license plate bracket

Bright front bumper

Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket

Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case

Floor tunnel insulation

7-Pin Wiring Harness

MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners

Locking Tailgate

Carpeted floor covering

Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel

Bright Rear Bumper

Front Bumper Sight Shields

730-amp maintenance-free battery

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes

Rear under seat storage compartment

Front wheel spats

Rear wheel spats

Body-colour upper front fascia

Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents

Chrome accent shift knob

Active grille shutters

HD front shock absorbers

180-amp alternator

5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine

HD rear shock absorbers

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service

Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector

Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps

Front armrest w/cupholders

6' 4" cargo box

Aux transmission oil cooler

Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre

3.21 rear axle ratio (REQ: 22G CPOS Pkg)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.