2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,300KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4931871
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5DS595581
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

*** NEW ADDRESS 3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1 ***
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 5.7L 4X4 LONG BOX ONLY 100,300KM CERTIFIED! NO RUST NO SCRATCH!

$15,999 Reduced
No Extra Fees
With warranty

*Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON
306 270 0522/ 306 361 6889
www.maxmotors.ca

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-BLUETOOTH
-BOX LINER
-POWER LOCK
-POWER DRIVER SEAT
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-POWER MIRRORS
-AIR CONDITION
-CRUISE CONTROL
-TRACTION CONTROL
-LEATHER WHEEL
-SATELLITE RADIO
-TRIP COMPUTER
-FIRST ROW BUCKET SEAT
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS
-ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
-POWER DISC BRAKES
-REAR BENCH SEAT

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Trim
  • Bright grille
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Assist handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Bright front bumper
  • Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • Active grille shutters
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • 180-amp alternator
  • 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • 6' 4" cargo box
  • Aux transmission oil cooler
  • Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
  • 3.21 rear axle ratio (REQ: 22G CPOS Pkg)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

