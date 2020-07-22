Menu
2013 RAM 1500

131,125 KM

Details Description Features

$28,306

+ tax & licensing
$28,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$28,306

+ taxes & licensing

131,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5657235
  • Stock #: 558752
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT4DS558752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 558752
  • Mileage 131,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This Pickup has a CLEAN TITLE plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling at the same time the Ram back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up. Parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors while this versatile air suspension allows you to enjoy maximum comfort or at the push of a button, jump into sport mode. The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, meanwhile listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, not to mention the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks, whats more is the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, meanwhile the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas, whats more is the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior whereas the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on y... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Wheels Locks
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

