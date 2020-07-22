2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This Pickup has a CLEAN TITLE plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling at the same time the Ram back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up. Parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors while this versatile air suspension allows you to enjoy maximum comfort or at the push of a button, jump into sport mode. The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, meanwhile listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, not to mention the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks, whats more is the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, meanwhile the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas, whats more is the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior whereas the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on y... Read the full description on our Website at:
