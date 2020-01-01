2013 RAM 1500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated steering wheel 6-way pwr passenger seat
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet...
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
