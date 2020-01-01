2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics 3.55 Axle Ratio Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Sport Performance Hood Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control Smart Device Integration P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start MINERAL GRAY METALLIC CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD) 32-gallon fuel tank Requires Subscription 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated steering wheel 6-way pwr passenger seat UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluet... CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go remote proximity keyless entry rain sensitive windshield wipers auto high beam headlamp control 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans

