2013 RAM 1500

166,048 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4! LONG BOX!

2013 RAM 1500

SLT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4! LONG BOX!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7232750
  Stock #: P38373C
  VIN: 3C6JR7ET1DG504541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 166,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, the Ram 1500 is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. This beautiful white RAM 1500 has a 5.7L V8 with 8 speed automatic transmission. Its a SLT trim Regular cab with long box to haul most of your stuffs. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! Power Driver Seat! Steering wheel audio control! Trailer Brake Assist! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Cruise Control! Traction Control! FM/AM Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

