2013 RAM 1500

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, the Ram 1500 is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. This beautiful white RAM 1500 has a 5.7L V8 with 8 speed automatic transmission. Its a SLT trim Regular cab with long box to haul most of your stuffs. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! Power Driver Seat! Steering wheel audio control! Trailer Brake Assist! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Cruise Control! Traction Control! FM/AM Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
