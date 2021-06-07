Menu
2013 RAM 1500

109,428 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT NAVIGATION, 4X4, LOW KM, 3.6L V6 ENGINE

2013 RAM 1500

SLT NAVIGATION, 4X4, LOW KM, 3.6L V6 ENGINE

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7311521
  • Stock #: P38413C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG0DS612368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,428 KM

Vehicle Description

With a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, this 2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4X4 will get you where you need to go in power, comfort, and style.

Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that boasts 42 percent more horsepower and 20 percent higher fuel mileage. Other advances in efficiency include an eight-speed automatic transmission that also pays dividends when towing.

This 2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4X4 comes fully equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a sprayed-in bedliner, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, power windows and a six-speaker sound system with auxiliary/iPod/USB inputs, keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows, a power-sliding rear window, and satellite radio.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

