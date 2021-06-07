+ taxes & licensing
With a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, this 2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4X4 will get you where you need to go in power, comfort, and style.
Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that boasts 42 percent more horsepower and 20 percent higher fuel mileage. Other advances in efficiency include an eight-speed automatic transmission that also pays dividends when towing.
This 2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4X4 comes fully equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a sprayed-in bedliner, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, power windows and a six-speaker sound system with auxiliary/iPod/USB inputs, keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows, a power-sliding rear window, and satellite radio.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822
