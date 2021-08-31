Menu
2013 RAM 1500

118,383 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

118,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7744617
  • Stock #: 14987A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP1DS601512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. The quintessential Ram -- This Ram 1500 ST speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The Ram 1500 ST will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
SPEED CONTROL
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fixed rear window
Tire carrier winch
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Black fold-away pwr heated mirrors
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Base Door Trim Panel
Pwr door locks
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
12V aux pwr outlet
Rear dome lamp
Tinted windshield glass
Front stabilizer bar
Assist handles
160-amp alternator
Black vinyl floor covering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Black instrument panel bezel
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Folding rear bench seat
Gray upper front fascia
HD vinyl 40/20/40 bench seat w/manual adjusters
17 steel spare wheel
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
Front armrest w/cupholders
Uconnect 3.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo
Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre
17 x 7 steel wheels
4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
6' 4 cargo box
6-speed automatic transmission -inc: tip start (N/A w/ERB Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

