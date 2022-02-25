Menu
2013 RAM 1500

57,143 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

SLT

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

57,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8356761
  • Stock #: T31521B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,143 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Crew Cab Big Horn 5.7 4x4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Class IV Receiver Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription
20" x 8" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen navigation ready rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluetooth media hub w/SD/USB & aux input jack electroluminescent instr...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/turn signals & courtesy lamps ash tray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone illuminated visor vanity mir...
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

