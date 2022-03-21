Menu
2013 RAM 1500

136,958 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST Leather Seats!

2013 RAM 1500

ST Leather Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8674496
  Stock #: BT1875
  VIN: 3C6JR6AP7DG569641

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BT1875
  • Mileage 136,958 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $15,995 Plus Tax
4.7 L, 8 CYL VIN#: 3C6JR6AP7DG569641
136,958 Km, 4X2, Regular Cab, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Air, Brand new tires & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

