$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2013 RAM 1500
ST Leather Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8674496
- Stock #: BT1875
- VIN: 3C6JR6AP7DG569641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BT1875
- Mileage 136,958 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $15,995 Plus Tax
4.7 L, 8 CYL VIN#: 3C6JR6AP7DG569641
136,958 Km, 4X2, Regular Cab, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Air, Brand new tires & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.