Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Exceptional Condition - Perfect for Winter! - Low Kilometers</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Heated Front Seats<br>- Power-Sliding Extra-Large Moonroof<br>- Voice-Activated Bluetooth Connectivity<br>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>- Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>- Multi-Reflector Fog Lights<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- 10-Way Power Drivers Seat<br>- Reclining Rear Seats<br>- 2.5L SUBARU BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/subaru/ca/2013-forester.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/subaru/ca/2013-forester.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2013 Subaru Forester

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,712

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring - AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
11922983

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring - AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$15,712

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,000KM
VIN JF2SHCDC2DH400206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 400206
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptional Condition - Perfect for Winter! - Low Kilometers

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Power-Sliding Extra-Large Moonroof
- Voice-Activated Bluetooth Connectivity
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Auxiliary & USB Inputs
- Multi-Reflector Fog Lights
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- Reclining Rear Seats
- 2.5L SUBARU BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/subaru/ca/2013-forester.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE - AWD - SPORT APPEARANCE - VERY LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape SE - AWD - SPORT APPEARANCE - VERY LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 60,990 KM $23,333 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAV - PANO ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAV - PANO ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 93,549 KM $36,279 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REARVIEW CAMERA 55,834 KM $25,805 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,712

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Forester