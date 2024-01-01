$15,712+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Subaru Forester
2.5X Touring - AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH
2013 Subaru Forester
2.5X Touring - AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$15,712
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,000KM
VIN JF2SHCDC2DH400206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 400206
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Condition - Perfect for Winter! - Low Kilometers
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Power-Sliding Extra-Large Moonroof
- Voice-Activated Bluetooth Connectivity
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Auxiliary & USB Inputs
- Multi-Reflector Fog Lights
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- Reclining Rear Seats
- 2.5L SUBARU BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/subaru/ca/2013-forester.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$15,712
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Subaru Forester