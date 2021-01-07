2013 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Front & rear cup holders Rear Reading Lamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front centre console box w/lid Remote fuel lid release Temporary spare tire Front seatback pockets All-Season Floor Mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS Fog Lamps Anti-Theft System Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Driver & front passenger frontal airbags Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Diversity antenna Windows PWR MOONROOF Trim Chrome Grille Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up & down Exterior P215/55R17 all-season tires Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass

Additional Features Navigation System Cargo Net BACKUP CAMERA LED Taillights Locking glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) CHROME TAILPIPE aux pwr outlet Front & rear splash guards Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob 3-point seat belts in all positions Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Silver-accented interior trim Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Leather seat surfaces Simulated woodgrain trim Simulated leather door trim w/map pockets 4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls 60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Driver & front passenger knee airbag Blind Spot Monitor Manual folding heated pwr mirrors Adjustable active headrests Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel Electronic gauges -inc: outside temp, dual trip odometers Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine AM/FM stereo w/MP3/WMA/CD player -inc: audio aux input jack, USB input, XM satellite radio, Bluetooth capability, (6) speakers, 6.1" display audio Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: Plasma Cluster (airborne germ reducer), rear seat heater ducts 8-way heated pwr driver & 4-way heated pwr passenger bucket seats -inc: driver pwr lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.