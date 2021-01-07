+ taxes & licensing
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $183/Bi-Weekly on a 4 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.
2013 Toyota Camry XLE
2.5L 4 Cylinder
Automatic
Front Wheel Drive
144,400km Approx.
Loaded with features, and in amazing condition inside and out, this Toyota Camry is a rare find! When we got it in, it still had the original factory plastic floor covers in the back seat. It honestly looks like no one has ever even been back there. This is one clean, well-kept interior. We don't have to tell you about Toyota's reliability reputation, you already know. This is a great sedan, with great features that will last you a very long time - at a great price! Welcome to Full Throttle.
Features: Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Wood Trim, Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Power Seat, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Mirrors and more!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/
Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3