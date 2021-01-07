Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

144,404 KM

Details Description Features

$14,497

+ tax & licensing
$14,497

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2013 Toyota Camry

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$14,497

+ taxes & licensing

144,404KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6503068
  Stock #: FT1133
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK8DU674932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FT1133
  • Mileage 144,404 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $183/Bi-Weekly on a 4 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.

2013 Toyota Camry XLE
2.5L 4 Cylinder
Automatic
Front Wheel Drive
144,400km Approx.

Loaded with features, and in amazing condition inside and out, this Toyota Camry is a rare find! When we got it in, it still had the original factory plastic floor covers in the back seat. It honestly looks like no one has ever even been back there. This is one clean, well-kept interior. We don't have to tell you about Toyota's reliability reputation, you already know. This is a great sedan, with great features that will last you a very long time - at a great price! Welcome to Full Throttle.

Features: Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Wood Trim, Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Power Seat, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Mirrors and more!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Front & rear cup holders
Rear Reading Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front centre console box w/lid
Remote fuel lid release
Temporary spare tire
Front seatback pockets
All-Season Floor Mats
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
Fog Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Digital clock
Diversity antenna
PWR MOONROOF
Chrome Grille
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up & down
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Navigation System
Cargo Net
BACKUP CAMERA
LED Taillights
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
CHROME TAILPIPE
aux pwr outlet
Front & rear splash guards
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
3-point seat belts in all positions
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Silver-accented interior trim
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Leather seat surfaces
Simulated woodgrain trim
Simulated leather door trim w/map pockets
4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Driver & front passenger knee airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Manual folding heated pwr mirrors
Adjustable active headrests
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Electronic gauges -inc: outside temp, dual trip odometers
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
AM/FM stereo w/MP3/WMA/CD player -inc: audio aux input jack, USB input, XM satellite radio, Bluetooth capability, (6) speakers, 6.1" display audio
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: Plasma Cluster (airborne germ reducer), rear seat heater ducts
8-way heated pwr driver & 4-way heated pwr passenger bucket seats -inc: driver pwr lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

