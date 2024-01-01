Menu
<div>Touring & JBL Package:<br><br>GPS Navigation<br>Panoramic Glass Roof<br>JBL Synthesis 13-Speaker Audio System<br>Backup Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>Leather Seat Surfaces<br>Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats<br>4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat<br>Driver Seat Memory System w/ Linked Mirrors<br>Auto-Levelling HID Headlamps<br>LED Daytime Running Lamps<br>Automatic High Beam System<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob<br>Simulated Leather Door Trim<br>Smart Key System<br>Front Door Handle Touch Sensor Lock/Unlock<br>Reverse Auto Tilting Exterior Mirrors<br>Chrome Accented Outside Door Handles<br><br><br>8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Control<br>6.1 Display Audio System<br>Bluetooth Communication & Audio Streaming<br>Integrated XM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>12V Accessory Power Outlets (x3)<br>Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel<br>Power Windows w/ Auto Up/Down<br>Power Door Locks<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Automatic Headlamp System<br>Projector-Style Halogen Headlamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Foldable Mirrors<br>Blind Spot Convex Mirrors<br>Front Bug Deflector<br>Chrome Exhaust Tip<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>19 Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Cruise Control<br>Smart Stop Technology (SST)<br>Brake Assist (BA)<br>Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)<br>Traction Control (TRAC)<br>Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>Active Torque Control All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System<br>2.7L DOHC Dual VVT-i - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>182hp/ 182lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed Super ECT Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive<br></div>

2013 Toyota Venza

269,913 KM

Details Description

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza

LE - AWD - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS

2013 Toyota Venza

LE - AWD - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

269,913KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB2DU034559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 034599
  • Mileage 269,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Toyota Venza