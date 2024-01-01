$11,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
LE - AWD - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS
2013 Toyota Venza
LE - AWD - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
269,913KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB2DU034559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 034599
- Mileage 269,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring & JBL Package:
GPS Navigation
Panoramic Glass Roof
JBL Synthesis 13-Speaker Audio System
Backup Camera
Push Button Start
Leather Seat Surfaces
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat
Driver Seat Memory System w/ Linked Mirrors
Auto-Levelling HID Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Automatic High Beam System
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Smart Key System
Front Door Handle Touch Sensor Lock/Unlock
Reverse Auto Tilting Exterior Mirrors
Chrome Accented Outside Door Handles
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Control
6.1" Display Audio System
Bluetooth Communication & Audio Streaming
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Accessory Power Outlets (x3)
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Auto Up/Down
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlamp System
Projector-Style Halogen Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Foldable Mirrors
Blind Spot Convex Mirrors
Front Bug Deflector
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Rear Privacy Glass
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Smart Stop Technology (SST)
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Active Torque Control All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.7L DOHC Dual VVT-i - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 182lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Super ECT Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Toyota Venza