2013 Toyota Venza

149,337 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

Comfortable Family Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

Comfortable Family Vehicle

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697395
  • Stock #: PP1509
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXDU039251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 149,337 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE REDUCED!! YOU WON"T FIND A BETTER DEAL!

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!!
*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT OR CALL MATT @ 306-741-5663

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

