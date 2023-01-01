Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

247,070 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline Bluetooth! Heated Seats!

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline Bluetooth! Heated Seats!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

247,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10327413
  • Stock #: BT2333C
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7DM318037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Trendline $7,495 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 3VW2K7AJ7DM318037 247,070 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, AUX Port, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Bluetooth & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

