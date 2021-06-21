Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

121,331 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL w/Leather, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL w/Leather, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7461179
  • Stock #: 14748A
  • VIN: 3VWGX7AJ1DM367449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14748A
  • Mileage 121,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

