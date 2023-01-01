Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Passat

121,525 KM

Details Description Features

$12,808

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,808

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10279905
  2. 10279905
  3. 10279905
  4. 10279905
  5. 10279905
  6. 10279905
  7. 10279905
  8. 10279905
  9. 10279905
  10. 10279905
  11. 10279905
  12. 10279905
  13. 10279905
  14. 10279905
  15. 10279905
  16. 10279905
  17. 10279905
  18. 10279905
  19. 10279905
Contact Seller

$12,808

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10279905
  • Stock #: 066779
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A3XDC066779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 066779
  • Mileage 121,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Heated Mirrors
16" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 236lb-ft Torque
5 Speed Manual Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 151,820 KM
$24,499 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 114,662 KM
$26,322 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 121,525 KM
$12,808 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory