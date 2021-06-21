Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

124,202 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Lux 2.0L Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Lux 2.0L Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,202KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7453304
  • Stock #: 505467
  • VIN: WVWRN7AN1DE505467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 505467
  • Mileage 124,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice VW CC automatic with leather, sunroof, backup camera, bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, heated seats, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 for more info or just come by.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Power Lift Gates
Front air dam
Run flat tires
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Anti Start Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

306-280-5523
