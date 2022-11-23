$22,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Argo 750
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9377386
- Stock #: FT6137
- VIN: 2DGLS0B10ENP36137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING CONDITION ARGO
CAB + HEAT KEEPS YOU WARM ALL YEAR!
TRACKS INSTALLED
LIGHT BAR
WINCH
FULLY AMPHIBIOUS BODY
SUPER LOW MILES ONLY 840.6
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3