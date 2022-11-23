Menu
2014 Argo 750

1 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

Other

Location

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9377386
  • Stock #: FT6137
  • VIN: 2DGLS0B10ENP36137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description


AMAZING CONDITION ARGO

CAB + HEAT KEEPS YOU WARM ALL YEAR!
TRACKS INSTALLED
LIGHT BAR
WINCH

FULLY AMPHIBIOUS BODY
SUPER LOW MILES ONLY 840.6

