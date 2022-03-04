$27,210+ tax & licensing
$27,210
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi A5
2014 Audi A5
2.0 Technik PRESTIGE QUATTRO - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8521811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 51,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Audi Side Assist
Moonroof
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation
Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Power Drivers Seat with Power Lumbar Support Controls
Audi Drive Select
Rain Sensor
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Temperature Controls
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Cruise Control
Garage Opener
2.0L - Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine
All Wheel Drive
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
18" Alloy Wheels
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
