Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A5

51,900 KM

Details Description Features

$27,210

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,210

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A5

2014 Audi A5

2.0 Technik PRESTIGE QUATTRO - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A5

2.0 Technik PRESTIGE QUATTRO - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8521811
  2. 8521811
  3. 8521811
  4. 8521811
  5. 8521811
  6. 8521811
  7. 8521811
  8. 8521811
  9. 8521811
  10. 8521811
  11. 8521811
  12. 8521811
  13. 8521811
  14. 8521811
  15. 8521811
  16. 8521811
  17. 8521811
  18. 8521811
  19. 8521811
  20. 8521811
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,210

+ taxes & licensing

51,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521811
  • Stock #: 044166
  • VIN: WAUVFBFR4EA044166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 044166
  • Mileage 51,900 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Leather Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Audi Side Assist

Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation

Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Power Drivers Seat with Power Lumbar Support Controls

Audi Drive Select

Rain Sensor

Power Passenger Seat

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Heated Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Controls

Dual Zone Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Garage Opener

2.0L - Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine

All Wheel Drive

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

18" Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 137,465 KM
$17,409 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 60,945 KM
$16,330 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 77,210 KM
$23,711 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory