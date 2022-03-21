$28,648+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Audi Q5
2.0 Technik QUATTRO - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
79,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8692793
- Stock #: 030150
- VIN: WA1VFCFP5EA030150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Navigation Package w/ Parking System:
GPS Navigation System
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Reverse Camera
Interior Features:
Heated Front Leather Seats
Heated Rear Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Power Liftgate
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Panoramic Moonroof
HID Headlights
Fog Lamps
Power Heated Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
Body Coloured Mirror Caps
Body Coloured Front and Rear Bumper
Chrome Trim
Chrome Window Surround
Privacy Glass
18' Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Audi Side Monitoring
Speed Warning
Rain Sensor
Traction and Stability Control
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
