2014 Audi Q5

79,215 KM

Details Description Features

$28,648

+ tax & licensing
$28,648

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 Technik QUATTRO - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 Technik QUATTRO - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,648

+ taxes & licensing

79,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8692793
  Stock #: 030150
  VIN: WA1VFCFP5EA030150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 030150
  • Mileage 79,215 KM

Vehicle Description


Navigation Package w/ Parking System:



GPS Navigation System

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Reverse Camera





Interior Features:



Heated Front Leather Seats

Heated Rear Leather Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Power Liftgate

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control





Exterior Features:



Panoramic Moonroof

HID Headlights

Fog Lamps

Power Heated Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Body Coloured Mirror Caps

Body Coloured Front and Rear Bumper

Chrome Trim

Chrome Window Surround

Privacy Glass

18' Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Audi Side Monitoring

Speed Warning

Rain Sensor

Traction and Stability Control

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Universal Garage Door Opener





Performance Features:



All Wheel Drive

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

