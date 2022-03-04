$19,611+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,611
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 BMW 320
2014 BMW 320
i LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,611
+ taxes & licensing
85,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572394
- Stock #: 132450
- VIN: WBA3B1C52EK132450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 132450
- Mileage 85,955 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!
Leather Interior w/ Leather Wrapped Steering And Shift Knob
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Auxiliary and USB Input
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
18" Alloy Wheels
Power Seats w/ Memory Settings
Power Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
2.0L 4-Cylinder Twin Power Engine
Fog Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1