2014 BMW 320

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,611 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 9 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8572394

8572394 Stock #: 132450

132450 VIN: WBA3B1C52EK132450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 132450

Mileage 85,955 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.