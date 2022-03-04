Menu
2014 BMW 320

85,955 KM

$19,611

+ tax & licensing
$19,611

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 BMW 320

2014 BMW 320

i LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

2014 BMW 320

i LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,611

+ taxes & licensing

85,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8572394
  • Stock #: 132450
  • VIN: WBA3B1C52EK132450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132450
  • Mileage 85,955 KM

Vehicle Description


MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



Leather Interior w/ Leather Wrapped Steering And Shift Knob

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Sunroof

Bluetooth

Auxiliary and USB Input

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

18" Alloy Wheels

Power Seats w/ Memory Settings

Power Locks

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

2.0L 4-Cylinder Twin Power Engine

Fog Lights

Rear Wheel Drive

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800

