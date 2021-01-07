Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

49,985 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive M Sport Cpe, 6 Spd. Manual 49K

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive M Sport Cpe, 6 Spd. Manual 49K

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 6614432
  2. 6614432
  3. 6614432
  4. 6614432
  5. 6614432
  6. 6614432
  7. 6614432
  8. 6614432
  9. 6614432
  10. 6614432
  11. 6614432
  12. 6614432
  13. 6614432
  14. 6614432
  15. 6614432
  16. 6614432
  17. 6614432
  18. 6614432
  19. 6614432
  20. 6614432
  21. 6614432
  22. 6614432
  23. 6614432
  24. 6614432
  25. 6614432
  26. 6614432
  27. 6614432
  28. 6614432
  29. 6614432
  30. 6614432
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

49,985KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614432
  • Stock #: 784857
  • VIN: WBA3R5C5XEF784857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find low K, M Sport Coupe with a 6 speed manual. Too many options to list. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Financing available O.A.C. Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
High intensity discharge headlights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Run flat tires
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Reverse Park Assist Sensors
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Genuine wood trim
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 4
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Leather Steering Wheel: Opt.
Subwoofer: Opt.
Front Power Lumbar Support: Opt.
Heated Steering Wheel: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Sync Onstar Ulink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 41,230 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul 6A
 159,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger Spo...
 160,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory