MODERN LINE - ACCIDENT FREE


Premium Package:

Nappa Leather Upholstery
Heated Rear Seats
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi Surround Sound System
Surround View (Side & Top View Cameras)
Rear-View Camera
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Automatic Power Trunk-Lid Operation
Driver & Front-Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Support
Electric Rear Side Sunshades


Cold Weather Package:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Headlight Washing System


Power Glass Moonroof
10-Way Power Front Seats
Drivers Seat Memory Settings
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel
Satin-Polished Aluminum Interior Trim
Illuminated Aluminum Door-Sill Finishers w/ BMW Lettering
Push-Button Start
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
HD Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Port
12V Power Socket
Power Rear Window Shade
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort Access System
Adaptive Xenon Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors
Black Grille
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim
Chrome-Accented Door Handles
Dual Exhaust Tips
19 Gloss Black Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Navigation System Professional w/ Touchpad
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
High-Beam Assistant
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
BMW Auto Start-Stop Function
Driving Dynamics Control w/ ECO PRO Mode
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
3.0L TwinPower Turbo - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Shift Paddles

2014 BMW 5 Series

167,544 KM

$16,808

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive - AWD - MODERN LINE - PREMIUM PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - 360 CAM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive - AWD - MODERN LINE - PREMIUM PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - 360 CAM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$16,808

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,544KM
VIN WBA5B3C54ED535547

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 535547
  • Mileage 167,544 KM

MODERN LINE - ACCIDENT FREE


Premium Package:

Nappa Leather Upholstery
Heated Rear Seats
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi Surround Sound System
Surround View (Side & Top View Cameras)
Rear-View Camera
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Automatic Power Trunk-Lid Operation
Driver & Front-Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Support
Electric Rear Side Sunshades


Cold Weather Package:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Headlight Washing System


Power Glass Moonroof
10-Way Power Front Seats
Driver's Seat Memory Settings
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel
Satin-Polished Aluminum Interior Trim
Illuminated Aluminum Door-Sill Finishers w/ 'BMW' Lettering
Push-Button Start
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
HD Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Port
12V Power Socket
Power Rear Window Shade
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort Access System
Adaptive Xenon Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors
Black Grille
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim
Chrome-Accented Door Handles
Dual Exhaust Tips
19" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Navigation System Professional w/ Touchpad
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
High-Beam Assistant
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
BMW Auto Start-Stop Function
Driving Dynamics Control w/ ECO PRO Mode
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
3.0L TwinPower Turbo - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Shift Paddles

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$16,808

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 BMW 5 Series