$16,808+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive - AWD - MODERN LINE - PREMIUM PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - 360 CAM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
2014 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive - AWD - MODERN LINE - PREMIUM PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - 360 CAM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,808
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,544KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA5B3C54ED535547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 535547
- Mileage 167,544 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
MODERN LINE - ACCIDENT FREE
Premium Package:
Nappa Leather Upholstery
Heated Rear Seats
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi Surround Sound System
Surround View (Side & Top View Cameras)
Rear-View Camera
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Automatic Power Trunk-Lid Operation
Driver & Front-Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Support
Electric Rear Side Sunshades
Cold Weather Package:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Headlight Washing System
Power Glass Moonroof
10-Way Power Front Seats
Driver's Seat Memory Settings
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel
Satin-Polished Aluminum Interior Trim
Illuminated Aluminum Door-Sill Finishers w/ 'BMW' Lettering
Push-Button Start
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
HD Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Port
12V Power Socket
Power Rear Window Shade
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort Access System
Adaptive Xenon Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors
Black Grille
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim
Chrome-Accented Door Handles
Dual Exhaust Tips
19" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation System Professional w/ Touchpad
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
High-Beam Assistant
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
BMW Auto Start-Stop Function
Driving Dynamics Control w/ ECO PRO Mode
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
3.0L TwinPower Turbo - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Shift Paddles
Premium Package:
Nappa Leather Upholstery
Heated Rear Seats
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi Surround Sound System
Surround View (Side & Top View Cameras)
Rear-View Camera
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Automatic Power Trunk-Lid Operation
Driver & Front-Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Support
Electric Rear Side Sunshades
Cold Weather Package:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Headlight Washing System
Power Glass Moonroof
10-Way Power Front Seats
Driver's Seat Memory Settings
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel
Satin-Polished Aluminum Interior Trim
Illuminated Aluminum Door-Sill Finishers w/ 'BMW' Lettering
Push-Button Start
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
HD Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Port
12V Power Socket
Power Rear Window Shade
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort Access System
Adaptive Xenon Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors
Black Grille
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim
Chrome-Accented Door Handles
Dual Exhaust Tips
19" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation System Professional w/ Touchpad
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
High-Beam Assistant
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
BMW Auto Start-Stop Function
Driving Dynamics Control w/ ECO PRO Mode
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
3.0L TwinPower Turbo - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Shift Paddles
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck - DOUBLE CAB - UTILITY BED CAP - ACCIDENT FREE 218,680 KM $12,943 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - 4x4 - NAV - MOONROOF - HEATED REAR SEATS - TOW PKG - ACCIDENT FREE 141,895 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE 103,315 KM $27,648 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,808
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 BMW 5 Series