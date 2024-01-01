$18,280+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,280
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,814KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAVL1C5XEVR94870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R94870
- Mileage 70,814 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Premium Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- BMW Connected Services
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/BMW-X1-2014-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Premium Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- BMW Connected Services
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/BMW-X1-2014-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAM 255,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited - AWD - PLATINUM PKG - LOW KMS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RADAR CRUISE - NAV - MOONROOF 73,277 KM $34,829 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - REAR DVD SYSTEM - LOW KMS 130,646 KM $23,374 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,280
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 BMW X1