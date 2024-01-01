Menu
Low Kilometers! - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Premium Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Drivers Seat Memory Settings
- BMW Connected Services
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/BMW-X1-2014-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2014 BMW X1

70,814 KM

$18,280

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$18,280

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,814KM
VIN WBAVL1C5XEVR94870

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R94870
  • Mileage 70,814 KM

Low Kilometers! - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Premium Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- BMW Connected Services
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/BMW-X1-2014-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual Power Seats

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2014 BMW X1