Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X1

78,082 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i - AWD, Leather, Sunroof, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i - AWD, Leather, Sunroof, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6690785
  2. 6690785
  3. 6690785
  4. 6690785
  5. 6690785
  6. 6690785
  7. 6690785
  8. 6690785
  9. 6690785
  10. 6690785
  11. 6690785
  12. 6690785
  13. 6690785
  14. 6690785
  15. 6690785
  16. 6690785
  17. 6690785
  18. 6690785
  19. 6690785
  20. 6690785
Contact Seller

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

78,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6690785
  • Stock #: 21-449A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.4 New Tires, New Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, X1 xDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panorama Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Line, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This X1 xDrive28i has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. BMW xDrive28i X1 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise points include the smooth and seamless AWD system, as well as all-season, all-surface traction with no second guessing, good relative fuel mileage from four-cylinder models, and good handling characteristics. Acceleration is above-adequate, as is the styling and pride of ownership. Favourite features include the heated steering wheel, up-level stereo, and steerable projector lights. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 23,734 KM
$38,400 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 12,565 KM
$30,400 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Equin...
 182,503 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory