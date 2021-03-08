+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.4 New Tires, New Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, X1 xDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panorama Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Line, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This X1 xDrive28i has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. BMW xDrive28i X1 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise points include the smooth and seamless AWD system, as well as all-season, all-surface traction with no second guessing, good relative fuel mileage from four-cylinder models, and good handling characteristics. Acceleration is above-adequate, as is the styling and pride of ownership. Favourite features include the heated steering wheel, up-level stereo, and steerable projector lights. Source: autoTRADER.ca
