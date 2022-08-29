Menu
2014 Cadillac SRX

134,471 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 Cadillac SRX

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162589
  • Stock #: BP2005
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE33ES684905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2005
  • Mileage 134,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Cadillac SRX $20,995 Plus Tax

3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN# 3GYFNEE33ES684905
134,471 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, NAV, Remote Start Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

