$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2014 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9162589
- Stock #: BP2005
- VIN: 3GYFNEE33ES684905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2005
- Mileage 134,471 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Cadillac SRX $20,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN# 3GYFNEE33ES684905
134,471 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, NAV, Remote Start Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.