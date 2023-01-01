$28,339+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,339
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Cadillac XTS
TT Platinum - AWD - NAVIGATION - 410HP - HUD - BOSE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
83,140KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Alcantara Headliner
Ultra View Sunroof
Premium Bose Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Keyless Entry
IntelliBeam
HID Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
20" Chrome Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Rainsense Windshield Wipers
Reverse Camera
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
Navigation
OnStar
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heads Up Display
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Twin Turbo Engine
410hp/ 368lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
