Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Cadillac XTS

83,140 KM

Details Description Features

$28,339

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,339

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac XTS

2014 Cadillac XTS

TT Platinum - AWD - NAVIGATION - 410HP - HUD - BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac XTS

TT Platinum - AWD - NAVIGATION - 410HP - HUD - BOSE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10456965
  2. 10456965
  3. 10456965
  4. 10456965
  5. 10456965
  6. 10456965
  7. 10456965
  8. 10456965
  9. 10456965
  10. 10456965
  11. 10456965
  12. 10456965
  13. 10456965
  14. 10456965
  15. 10456965
  16. 10456965
  17. 10456965
  18. 10456965
  19. 10456965
  20. 10456965
  21. 10456965
  22. 10456965
  23. 10456965
  24. 10456965
  25. 10456965
Contact Seller

$28,339

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10456965
  • Stock #: 316583
  • VIN: 2G61W5S82E9316583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 316583
  • Mileage 83,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Awareness Package:

Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Alert
Safety Alert Seat


Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Alcantara Headliner
Ultra View Sunroof
Premium Bose Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Trunk Release
Remote Keyless Entry
IntelliBeam
HID Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
20" Chrome Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Rainsense Windshield Wipers
Reverse Camera
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
Navigation
OnStar
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heads Up Display
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Twin Turbo Engine
410hp/ 368lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 151,589 KM
$21,707 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,409 KM
$6,489 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,490 KM
$36,842 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory